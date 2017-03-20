Duran Duran Adds 2 Bay Area Shows On North American Tour

(RADIO ALICE) – Duran Duran have added 2 Bay Area dates to their 2017 World Tour. 6 new North American shows start up in Wilmington, North Carolina on April 7th and picks up in Oakland on July 7th and San Francisco on the 8th. Duran Duran’s tour will also take them to Edmonton and Calgary, Canada and end in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The iconic, multi-platinum band takes the show on the road to support their current album Paper Gods. Duran Duran’s 14th studio album features collaborations with Kiesza, Jonas Bjerre of ‘Mew’, John Frusciante, Lindsay Lohan and Janelle Monáe. Lohan even joined Duran Duran on the Brooklyn’s Barclays Center stage in Brooklyn last year. She performed the spoken-word interlude for Danceophobia. Paper Gods is produced by Mr Hudson, Josh Blair and Grammy Award-winners Nile Rodgers of Chic and Mark Ronson (Uptown Funk with Bruno Mars).

Here’s the tour itinerary including added dates:

03/21 – Dallas, TX – Music Hall at Fair Park

03/22 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

03/26 – Sao Paolo, Brazil – Lollapalooza Brazil

03/29 – Belo Horizonte, Brazil – Belo Horizonte Hall

04/01 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Lollapalooza Argentina

04/02 – Santiago, Chile – Lollapalooza Chile

04/05 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Casino

04/07 – Wilmington, NC – Azalea Festival *

04/08 – Atlanta, GA – Chastain Park

07/07 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater *

07/08 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic *

07/10 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place *

07/11 – Calgary, AB – Venue TBA *

07/16 – Honolulu, HI – Neal S. Blaisdell Center *



* Additional Date



Pre-sale & VIP tickets go on-sale on Tuesday, March 21st and public sales release on Friday, March 24th at their website.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.