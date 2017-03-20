Alice Says Aloha With Another Apple Vacations Trip To Maui

Alice’s 21st Birthday celebration says Aloha … with a trip to Maui courtesy of APPLE VACATIONS. America’s Favorite Vacation Company, including 6-nights at The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas in Maui and roundtrip airfare courtesy of Apple Vacations, America’s Favorite Vacation Company.

For 45 years, Apple Vacations, America’s Favorite Vacation Company, has provided affordable, top quality vacation packages from U.S. departure cities nationwide to vacation destinations throughout Mexico, the Caribbean, and Hawaii. With the support of travel agents, Apple Vacations has delivered more passengers to Mexico and the Dominican Republic than any other North American tour operator. Apple Vacations is consistently voted “Best Tour Operator to Mexico and Latin America” by readers of the leading travel trade magazines. Visit applevacations.com today!

HOW TO WIN:

Listen on the 05’s at 9A, noon, and 5P for the cue to call and win. Caller 97 gets in the running for a sun-drenched Maui vacation for two courtesy of APPLE VACATIONS and wins tickets to see COLDPLAY with special guests TOVE LO and ALINA BARIZ October 4 at Levi’s Plaza courtesy of Live Nation.

THE WESTIN NANEA OCEAN VILLAS

Your Apple Vacations trip to Maui will make you feel amazing. In the Hawaiian language, nanea means to be in a state of relaxation. The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas’ design and amenities are carefully crafted to help guests leave feeling better than when they arrived.

Maui’s newest oceanfront resort, The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas opens April 15, 2017. Situated on Maui’s North Kā‘anapali Beach, The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas provide a relaxing haven with authentic Hawaiian experiences. The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas offers world-class amenities including an expansive lagoon-style pool, full-service restaurant, beach bar and a WestinWORKOUT® Fitness Studio. All villas offer many key amenities of home, combined with signature Westin® touches, such as the Westin Heavenly® Bed and Westin Heavenly® Bath. applevacations.com

COLDPLAY A Head Full of Dreams Tour with special guests TOVE LO and ALINA BARIZ come to Levi’s Stadium on October 4, 2017. Tickets on sale now at www.livenation.com.