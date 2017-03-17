This weekend on Alice, win tickets to The California Academy of Sciences in Golden Gate Park with an aquarium, planetarium and four-story rainforest all under on living roof!

HOW TO WIN:

Listen every hour (3/18 – 3/19) from noon to 5p for the cue to call and win. When you hear it, start dialing 1-800-400-FM97. Caller 9 instantly wins a pair of tickets!

THE CALIFORNIA ACADEMY OF SCIENCES IS ALWAYS A UNIQUE EXPERIENCE!

The California Academy of Sciences is home to nearly 40,000 live animals — from fish to birds to snakes and more — and includes the world’s largest and deepest indoor living coral reef. Check out their immersive planetarium show where you can get up close with asteroids and comets with the latest show, Incoming!, or cruise through underwater ecosystems and forest canopies to discover the complexity of today’s connected world in Habitat Earth.

AND THERE’S SO MUCH MORE

• Take a virtual safari in African Hall and peer inside twenty-one dioramas where gorillas, lions, antelopes, hunting dogs, cheetahs, zebras, and baboons roam.

• Say hello to Claude, the albino alligator, who shares his swampy home with live snapping turtles. You can learn what sounds alligators make or how to tell the difference between alligators and crocodiles.

• Did you know that African penguins are often monogamous, and highly social? Learn which of the Academy’s penguins are dating and mating, and ask the experts questions during live feedings every day.

To learn more and purchase tickets visit www.calacademy.org.