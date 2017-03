A Tale As Old As Time — Belle, a beautiful and independent young woman, is taken prisoner by a beast in its castle. Despite her fears, she befriends the castle’s enchanted staff and learns to look beyond the beast’s hideous exterior, allowing her to recognize the kind heart and soul of the true prince that hides on the inside.

Beauty and The Beast stars Emma Watson and Dan Stevens and is directed by Bill Condon.

Beauty and The Beast is in theaters on March 17, 2017.