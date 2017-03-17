WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Support The Parks With A California State Parks License Plate

March 17, 2017 1:04 PM
Filed Under: California State Parks

Here is a new way to help State Parks with your bumper – a California State Parks license plate.

The plate features the iconic California Redwoods and will run you $50 for original issue and $40 each year after. The proceeds from the sales of the plates go towards the preservation and restoration programs throughout the California State Parks.

The catch?

According to the law, the 7500 ParksPLATEs must be pre-ordered before Department of Motor Vehicles can start production. At the time of publishing this story the tally was up to “1467 Plates Purchased.”

To order, go to https://parksplate.parks.ca.gov.

 

feet Support The Parks With A California State Parks License PlateBradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Alice@97.3

S&V Podcasts!
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
The Looking Glass

Listen Live