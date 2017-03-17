Support The Parks With A California State Parks License Plate

Here is a new way to help State Parks with your bumper – a California State Parks license plate.

The plate features the iconic California Redwoods and will run you $50 for original issue and $40 each year after. The proceeds from the sales of the plates go towards the preservation and restoration programs throughout the California State Parks.

The catch?

According to the law, the 7500 ParksPLATEs must be pre-ordered before Department of Motor Vehicles can start production. At the time of publishing this story the tally was up to “1467 Plates Purchased.”

To order, go to https://parksplate.parks.ca.gov.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.