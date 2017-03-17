Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 3.17.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –We play two games: “Dead of Alice” and “True or False”! Patrick Stewart uses marijuana ‘several times a day’ to relieve arthritis pain, the worst onscreen chemistry in movies, and the most respected beers!

7-8am –The Kardashian robbery, Marion Cotillard welcomes a daughter with partner Guillaume Canet, Netflix to change their rating system, the amazing promposal, things you can do tonight for St. Pattys day while drinking to not be too hungover, and a couple from Ohio pranked people on Facebook!

8-9am –Former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch be lured out of retirement to play for the Raiders, the most attractive jobs for me, the highest paying jobs, and soap is unnecessary!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, and find out who wins the Battle Royale!!!

