Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 3.16.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Celebrity nude leaks, and Yoga pants are destroying the planet!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

7-8am –Scott Budman of NBC Bay Area joins the show to tell us inform us on the hacking, Michael Savage shaken in public assault, the best trios in pop culture, and a special place where a couple fish swam!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

8-9am –Dax Shepard & Michael Pena join the show to talk about their new movie: ‘CHIPS’, the hooker who wont do you, a few fast facts, and the happiest places in America!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, we finally peak for the week with a review of “Beauty and the Beast”, and find out who wins the Battle Royale!!!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!