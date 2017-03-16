WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 3.16.2017

March 16, 2017 10:21 AM

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Celebrity nude leaks, and Yoga pants are destroying the planet!

7-8am –Scott Budman of NBC Bay Area joins the show to tell us inform us on the hacking, Michael Savage shaken in public assault, the best trios in pop culture, and a special place where a couple fish swam!

8-9am –Dax Shepard & Michael Pena join the show to talk about their new movie: ‘CHIPS’, the hooker who wont do you, a few fast facts, and the happiest places in America!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, we finally peak for the week with a review of “Beauty and the Beast”, and find out who wins the Battle Royale!!!

