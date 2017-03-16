San Francisco’s Ruby Skye And Slide Are Being Replaced

The Union Square spaces will be replaced by a new music venue and bowling alley.

The new venues are being run by Nate Valentine, the man behind Harper & Rye, Tipsy Pig, Mamacita, and Padrecito.

“We heard rumblings that the Ruby Skye/Slide space was available, and at first it sounded daunting,” Valentine told Hoodline. “But it’s really an incredible opportunity to be in a great part of San Francisco.”

The music venue will lean towards live music instead of the current dance club vibe.While the Slide space will be a three-lane bowling alley with a cocktail bar.

Ruby Skye And Slide will continue to stay open until the end of 2017.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.