Filming Begins On ‘Winchester’ In San Jose

(RADIO ALICE) – Filming began Wednesday in San Jose at the Winchester Mystery House for an upcoming movie about the South Bay’s famous 160-room home and it’s resident Sarah Winchester.

Winchester stars Academy Award-winner Helen Mirren as Sarah Winchester, Jason Clarke, best known for his roles in Zero Dark Thirty and Terminator Genisys, Sarah Snook (Steve Jobs) and Angus Sampson (Mad Max: Fury Road).

Early last year, Tim O’Day, spokesman for the Winchester Mystery House told KCBS radio that according to the legend, a medium told Sarah Winchester her family was being haunted by the people killed by the rifles that bore her family name.

In order to keep herself safe, Winchester was told she needed to keep adding rooms to her Queen Anne property in San Jose. The storyline for the film draws from this popular and spooky tale.

According to the Mercury News, Mirren and Clarke will not be in San Jose anytime soon. Some of their shots are currently taking place in Melbourne, Australia. More filming with the cast is set for May 2017. However, it is not known which cast members will be in town.

Winchester is set to release in theaters 2018.



