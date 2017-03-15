Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 3.15.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Ben Affleck has a problem with drinking, Jesse James reflects on Sandra Bullock divorce, parenthood will lead to a longer life, and ranch sauce!

7-8am –Red nose day actually teaser, Mischa Barton apparent victim of ‘revenge porn’, and the German government has formally proposed fining Facebook and Twitter upwards of fifty million!

8-9am –Scott Capurro joins the show to compete against Vinnie in a ‘Beauty and the Beast’ trivia game!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, and find out who wins the Battle Royale!!!

