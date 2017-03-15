RuPaul Tied The Knot To Longtime Beau

(RADIO ALICE) – He worked it! RuPaul announced he and longtime boyfriend George LeBar got married on their 23rd anniversary in January.

The 56 year-old host of RuPaul’s Drag Race revealed their marital staus on Wednesday during an appearance on “Hollywood Today Live.” According to RuPaul, they met in 1994 “on the dance floor at the Limelight.”

LeBar is a farm owner in Wyoming and has no care about show business at all. “He is devoted to me, I am devoted to him,” RuPaul said. “And that’s the end of the story.”

World of Wonder, creators of RuPaul’s Drag Race, tweeted a photo of RuPaul and George in San Francisco:

Everybody say LOVE! We are BEYOND thrilled for you, @RuPaul and George!!! Condragulations! We love you so much! pic.twitter.com/TFjfrUFMlR — World of Wonder (@WorldOfWonder) March 15, 2017

