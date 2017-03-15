Get Ready For Green Krispy Kremes On St. Patrick’s Day

The doughnut giant is getting in the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day by temporarily changing their iconic Original Glazed to the O’riginal Glazed.

“St. Patrick’s Day is the perfect occasion to change the color of the Original Glazed®, and our customers love sharing them with family and friends,” said Jackie Woodward, Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, in a statement.

If you want to be a hero to your coworkers, friends, or family on St. Patrick’s Day, here are the local locations!

Brentwood – 2530 Sand Creek Rd.

Concord – 1991 Diamond Blvd

Daly City – 1575 Sullivan Ave.

Fremont – 43835 Pacific Commons

Mountain View – 2146 Leghorn Street

Pinole – 2800 Pinole Valley Rd., #E

San Jose – 121 Curtner Ave. Suite 40

Santa Clara – 3133 Mission College Boulevard

Union City – 32450 Dyer Street

