Actress Mischa Barton Takes A Stand Against Revenge Porn

LOS ANGELES (RADIO ALICE) – During a news conference in Los Angeles on Wednesday, actress Mischa Barton revealed someone she trusted had secretly recorded sexually explicit video of her and is shopping for a buyer.

Several media outlets reported the existence of explicit video showing The O.C. actress engaged in sex acts with an unidentified man wearing a black hoodie. The footage was recorded without Barton’s consent or knowledge, by someone she was seeing at the time.

“I just want to say that I have been put through an incredibly hard and trying time. This is a painful situation and my absolute fear was realized when I learned that someone I thought I loved and trusted was filming my most intimate and private moments without my consent, with hidden cameras,” Barton tells TMZ. “And then I learned something even worse — that someone is trying to sell these videos and make them public.”

The 31 year-old says she taking a stand, not just for her but for other women as well. “I want to protect them from the pain and humiliation that I have had to go through. No woman should have to go through this,” Barton says. “It is a very hard thing to do, but I am glad that I am finally standing up for myself.”

Barton’s attorney Lisa Bloom said her cleint was a victim of revenge porn and will take legal action against anyone trying to distribute or sell the images, which are said to be worth half a million dollars. A judge on Tuesday issued an order that prohibits the actress’ unamed ex-boyfriend from selling or distributing any nude images or videos of Barton, according to Bloom.

A formal police report was filed by Barton against her unidentified ex.

