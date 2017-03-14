WATCH: Man Turns His Alexa Into A Talking Skull

In what the creator called “Project Yorick,” YouTube user ViennaMike turned his Alexa into a creepy talking skull.

Named either after the dead court jester in Hamlet or the League Of Legends character, Yorick’s mouth and head moves along with Alexa’s responses and it is downright eerie.

ViennaMike states that he got the idea and the instruction from an animate a Billy Bass Mouth hack.

