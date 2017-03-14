Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 3.14.2017

Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 3.13.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Brad and Angelina’s matching tattoos, and US applications for New Zealand citizenship jump seventy percent!

7-8am –Stuff about old bands, an amazing history teacher, Marissa Mayer could get twenty three million dollars severance, and impossible would you rather questions!

8-9am –The newest sextape possibly coming out, the first trailer for re-make of Stephen King’s ‘It’ ‘leaves audience screaming’, Jordan Peele’s ‘Get Out’ crossed the one hundred million dollar mark at the box office, the world’s oldest golf club finally welcome women, and Urban Outfitters’ extreme crop tank top shrug is breaking the internet!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, and find out who wins the Battle Royale!!!

