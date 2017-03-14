Nick Sends Raven Home On The Bachelor Finale In Stunning Randi Rahm Sequin Gown

When Raven Gates emerged from the black SUV for her final rose ceremony on the The Bachelor season finale Monday night, she looked like a million dollars, but it just wasn’t enough.

Ultimately, Raven would lose Nick Viall to rival Vanessa Grimaldi, but the ice blue sequin “Silvia Gown” she left crying in was a definite winner.

Her stunning gown was created by Randi Rahm, a New York-based couture and bridal designer.

Randi Rahm Studio is no stranger to the red carpet. Check out a ‘throwback Thursday’ post of Queen B wearing their “Diamond Gown.”