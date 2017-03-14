WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Nick Sends Raven Home On The Bachelor Finale In Stunning Randi Rahm Sequin Gown

March 14, 2017 12:20 PM
Filed Under: The Bachelor

When Raven Gates emerged from the black SUV for her final rose ceremony on the The Bachelor season finale Monday night, she looked like a million dollars, but it just wasn’t enough.

Ultimately, Raven would lose Nick Viall to rival Vanessa Grimaldi, but the ice blue sequin “Silvia Gown” she left crying in was a definite winner.

Her stunning gown was created by Randi Rahm, a New York-based couture and bridal designer.

Randi Rahm Studio is no stranger to the red carpet. Check out a ‘throwback Thursday’ post of Queen B wearing their “Diamond Gown.”

