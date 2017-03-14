Hillary Clinton To Speak At Professional BusinessWomen of California Conference

SAN FRANCISCO (RADIO ALICE) – Former Democratic Presidential candidate and Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton has been tapped to close out the Professional BusinessWomen of California (PBWC) conference.

Clinton joins actresses Taraji P. Henson and Rosario Dawson as keynote speakers at the sold out event happening on March 28th at the Moscone Center West in San Francisco. Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, Congresswoman Jackie Speier, Malawian Advocate Memory Banda and more will also speak.

26 years ago, Congresswoman Speier convened the first PBWC and to this day, continues to offer a high caliber of speakers, panels with industry experts and opportunities to network with leading business executives. More information can be found at the website.

KCBS and Alice@97.3 are media sponsors for the 2017 Professional BusinessWomen of California conference

