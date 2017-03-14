Actors Dave Franco & Alison Brie Get Married

(RADIO ALICE) – After more than three years dating, former Mad Men actress Alison Brie and James Franco’s little brother, Dave Franco has gotten married.

The couple’s reps confirmed to People Magazine they have tired the knot, but no details were given as to where or when a ceremony took place.

The two met during the Mardi Gras celebration and parade in 2011. In 2015, they announced their engagement.

34 year-old Brie is best known for her character Trudy Campbell on Mad Men and as Annie Edison on NBC’s Community. 31 year-old Franco has been in several comedies including Superbad, 21 Jump Street with Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill and notably in both action/adventure Now You See Me films.

Recently, the couple starred together in the James Franco directed film The Disaster Artist which premiered at the SXSW film festival in Texas.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.