Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 3.13.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Hooman’s experience at the big show (Hamilton), Robert Blake gives marriage another shot with Pamela Hudak, a survey about butts, and a few fast facts!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

7-8am –A special guest on the new ‘Game of Thrones’, Criss Angel returns to the stage and performs the same stunt that sent him to the hospital, a few facts about daylight savings, March Madness is happening soon, smuggling cocaine, and selfies end relationships!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

8-9am –Lorde’s performance on SNL, how much your body parts are worth, trying to kill the rooster, and how dogs relate to happiness!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, and find out who wins the Battle Royale!!!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!