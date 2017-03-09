Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 3.09.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Kate Middleton needs a new right-hand-woman, Jennifer Lopez hooking up with A-Rod, Casper Smart’s new career, hamilton stats, and a few fast facts!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

7-8am –Things you should have on your pizza, and fighting over Mom’s underwear!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

8-9am –The celebrity real estate roundup, Holly Madison’s doing well, and stats on how women watch porn!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, we peak for the week with a movie review: “Kong: Skull Island”, and find out who wins the Battle Royale!!!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!