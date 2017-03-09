Richard Simmons’ Rep Says Housekeeper Is Not Holding Him Hostage

(RADIO ALICE) – A publicist for health and fitness guru, Richard Simmons has spoken out about claims by a popular podcast that he’s being held against his will by his housekeeper, Teresa Reveles.

Filmmaker Dan Taberski claims to be a friend of Simmons and hosts a show called “Missing Richard Simmons.” According to a recent episode, former masseuse and friend of Simmons, Mauro Oliveira says Reveles is controlling the 68 year-old Simmons.

According to People Magazine, Simmons’ publicist Tom Etsey said the rumor is a “complete load of crap” and is not cooperating with Taberski’s podcast.

Etsey told People Magazine, Simmons decided “to live a more private life” and is denied Oliveira’s claims. “If he decides to come back, he’ll come back.” Etsey said.

“People claim that it happened overnight.” Etsey continues. “It really didn’t. We were turning down stuff for years and just kind of quieting down, and when he decides that he wants to come back, that’s when he’ll come back, and when that will be, I have no idea or if he will at all. There really isn’t anything to report.”

Attempts to contact Reveles proved unsuccessful.



