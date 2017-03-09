Nicole Kidman Explains Her Seal-Clapping At The Oscars

By Ned Ehrbar

(CBS NEWS) – Nicole Kidman raised eyebrows at the Oscars with her unusual approach to applause, but now she’s set the record straight as to what was behind the seal-clapping.

During last month’s Academy Awards, Kidman was spotted clapping with just the heels of her palms, her fingers spread out far from each other and never making contact. In another clip that went viral, it appeared her hands weren’t touching at all as she feigned applause.

But as Oscar-winner Kidman — who was a nominee that night for her role in “Lion” — explained to an Australian radio station, it was all to protect the expensive jewelry she’d been loaned for the event.

Kidman was wearing 119 carats worth of diamonds on loan from Harry Winston at the ceremony, including a massive ring.

“It was really awkward,” she said when asked about the seal-clapping by KIIS FM hosts Kyle and Jackie O earlier this week. “I was like, ‘Gosh, I want to clap. I don’t want to not be clapping’ — which would be worse, right? ‘Why isn’t Nicole clapping?’”

“So therefore I’m clapping, but it was really difficult because I had a huge ring on that was not my own, so it was absolutely gorgeous and I was terrified of damaging it,” she explained. “It’s like, is there not more important things to be focused on than the seal clap?”

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.