Watch an Animated Bill Murray and Paul Shaffer Sing Their Blues Away

By Amanda Wicks

Bill Murray continues adding to his growing list of eclectic projects by joining Paul Shaffer & The World’s Most Dangerous Band on their track “Happy Street.” The animated music video finds Murray and Shaffer shaking the blues away by talking a walk down a neighborhood full of mimes, dinosaurs and more.

The track appears on Paul Shaffer & The World’s Most Dangerous Band’s forthcoming eponymous album. David Letterman’s house band last released an album 24 years ago, and they’re back this year with special guests Murray, Shaggy, Darius Rucker, Jenny Lewis and more.

The first release capitalizes on a long friendship. Shaffer and Murray first partnered during Saturday Night Live‘s early years and Shaffer played piano on Murray’s Netflix special A Very Murray Christmas.

Paul Schaffer & The World’s Most Dangerous Band drops March 17. Check out the album’s tracklist as well as the video for “Happy Street” below.

1. Cast Your Fate To The Wind – ft. Shaggy

2. Why Can’t We Live Together – ft. Darius Rucker

3. Sorrow – ft. Jenny Lewis

4. Yeh Ye” – ft. Paul Shaffer

5. Win Your Love For Me – ft. Dion

6. Happy Street – ft. Bill Murray

7. Some Kind Of Wonderful – ft. Felicia Collins

8. Rhythm – ft. Leo Napier

9. I Don’t Need No Doctor – ft. Valerie Simpson & Felicia Collins

10. Enjoy The Ride – ft. Will Lee

11. Just Because – ft. Paul Shaffer

12. Wigwam