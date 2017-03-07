WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

‘Will And Grace’ Stars Share Behind-The-Scene Moments From Show Revival

March 7, 2017 10:45 AM
Filed Under: Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Instagram, Meagan Mullally, sean hayes, Social Media, Twitter, Will & Grace, Will and Grace

(RADIO ALICE) – Over the weekend, the “Will & Grace” cast, Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes took to social media to share some of their behind-the-scenes action from the series revival.

Messing took a group Instagram with the caption “Yeah, this weekend was a little fun. Just a little.” McCormack tweeted “Spent the last 3 days with these loons & boy, are my arms tired.”

‘Just Jack’ Sean Hayes tweeted “Just like riding a bike” and commented on creator/producer Max Mutchnick’s photo “The words on the page! Can’t wait to see (& read) what comes out of this room.”

Mullally tweeted a photo of her and Hayes together:

In January, the network confirmed they were going to revive the popular series for a 10-episode run airing the following season.

“Will & Grace” ran on NBC from 1998 to 2006.

