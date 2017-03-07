SNL’s Pete Davidson Shares Sobriety Via Social Media

NEW YORK (RADIO ALICE) – If you’re a Saturday Night Live fan, you may have noticed comedian Pete Davidson has been missing in some of the sketches. Davidson has sobered up and is recovering from a drug addiction. He is happy to say he has quit the drugs and is “happy and sober for the first time in 8 years.”

Davidson recently posted his announcement via Instagram:

The youngest member of the ‘SNL’ cast says it “wasn’t easy” but has a great support system thanks to his friends and “a great girl.” He wanted to let people know he’s okay after being missing from social media and on the show.

In a interview in 2016 with the marijuana magazine, High Times, Davidson said he depended on weed to manage his pain from Crohn’s disease, an inflamation of the digestive tract.

In addition to ‘SNL’, Davidson notably appeared on ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ and the film “Trainwreck” with Amy Schumer and fellow SNL cast member Vanessa Bayer and Bill Hader.

