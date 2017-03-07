Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 3.07.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Ben Carson talks about slave immigrants who chose to come to the United States, SNL’s skit of Trump’s kids talking, the “special effects” in ‘The Walking Dead’, the average man area size, putting ice in certain beverages, and a few fast facts!

7-8am –Bands that had their “last concert/tour” and are still performing, Sean Lennon and Willow Smith sing a song that was written by Carrie Fisher, the flooding in San Jose could have been avoided, sex positions, and how we eat our foods!

8-9am –Causes of death for Bill Paxton and George Michael, Hewlett Packard Enterprise is buying the flash-storage company Nimble Storage for about one billion dollars, the most American car, and getting caught by your beer trail!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, and find out who wins the Battle Royale!!!

