Kanye Goes ‘Missing’ in ‘Get Out’ Spoof Featuring the Trump Family

In two weeks, Jordan Peele’s horror-comedy Get Out has earned over $75 million at the U.S. box office on a budget of $4.5 million. It’s received critical raves and a big endorsement from Chance the Rapper. The searing take on racial politics in America now has the Donald Trump/Kanye West spoof it deserves, courtesy of Funny or Die.

Get Out tells the story of a black man who visits his white girlfriend’s family and encounters danger in the expensive, mysterious neighborhood. In the parody trailer, a protagonist “visits” the Trump family, and a greatest-hits collection of their offensive racial politics plays, alongside clips of Kanye West videos. We see Kanye running, ranting and reacting to the unsettling plot. Along with Ben Carson, Kanye is listed as a “missing” black man in the hostile social milieu our protagonist enters.

The Yeezy clips come from his music video for “Piss on Your Grave” and his December meeting with the president-elect at Trump Tower. As the drama escalates, he delivers a special broadcast warning: “Don’t pay attention to anything you see on the news.”

Watch Get Out (Of the White House) here:

Jordan Peele and Katy Perry reacted to the fake trailer thusly:

