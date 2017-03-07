Ed Sheeran Plans on Putting Together a Boy Band for His Upcoming Tour

By Amanda Wicks

Ed Sheeran will soon be gearing up for a massive world tour that’ll keep him on the road until 2019, and he’s interested in putting a twist on who opens his shows.

Related: 5 Best Songs on Ed Sheeran’s ‘÷’

Sheeran appears on the cover of Rolling Stone, where he discussed the new boy band he was interested in forming. “I’m gonna put three or four boys together and do all the songs, take them on the stadium tour with me,” he said.

As for what this mysterious boy band will sing, Sheeran has been writing lots of music for them. He described his latest batch of songs as “Superpop, but obviously credible.” Besides writing for himself, of course, Sheeran has often contributed songs to other artists. He famously wrote for One Direction and co-wrote Justin Bieber’s hit single “Love Yourself.”

If all goes according to plan, fans will be treated to a full night of Sheeran, though the first part will be sung by someone else.