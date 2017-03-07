WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Black Eyed Peas Dig Twenty One Pilots ‘Where Is The Love?’ Cover

Twenty One Pilots have been covering the track with tour mates Jon Bellion & Judah and the Lion. March 7, 2017 1:57 PM
By Radio.com Staff

Twenty One Pilots having been covering Black Eyed Peas “Where Is The Love,” with tourmates Jon Bellion and Judah and the Lion, on the current leg of their Emotional Roadshow tour. The Peas approve.

“This is tight. We see you @twentyonepilots, @jonbellion, @judahandthelion,” wrote the band, sharing a snippet of a recent performance.

The band has a long history of including cover songs in their sets, Chumbawamba’s “Tubthumping,” Blackstreet’s “No Diggity,” House of Pain’s “Jump Around,” and My Chemical Romance’s “Cancer” have all been played on recent dates.

