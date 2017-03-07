Attend The Advance Screening Of Disney’s ‘Beauty And The Beast’

Win reserved seat passes for the advance screening of Disney’s BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Monday night March 13 at the AMC Mercado in San Jose.

HOW TO WIN:

Listen to Sarah and Vinnie this week … and to Jayn at 6:05p for the cue to call. When you hear it, start dialing 1-800-400-FM97. Caller 9 instantly wins a pair of reserved seat passes at the screening.

OPENING IN THEATERS FRIDAY, MARCH 17

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast is a live-action re-telling of the studio’s animated classic which refashions the classic characters from the tale as old as time for a contemporary audience, staying true to the original music while updating the score with several new songs. The film stars: Emma Watson as Belle; Dan Stevens as the Beast; Luke Evans as Gaston; Kevin Kline as Maurice; Josh Gad as Lefou; Ewan McGregor as Lumiere; Stanley Tucci as Maestro Cadenza; Ian McKellen as Cogsworth and Emma Thompson as the teapot and directed by Oscar® winner Bill Condon based on the 1991 animated film, Beauty and the Beast. Check out the trailer.

