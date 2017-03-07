WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Attend The Advance Screening Of Disney’s ‘Beauty And The Beast’

March 7, 2017 12:00 AM
Win reserved seat passes for the advance screening of Disney’s BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Monday night March 13 at the AMC Mercado in San Jose.

HOW TO WIN:

Listen to Sarah and Vinnie this week … and to Jayn at 6:05p for the cue to call. When you hear it, start dialing 1-800-400-FM97. Caller 9 instantly wins a pair of reserved seat passes at the screening.

OPENING IN THEATERS FRIDAY, MARCH 17

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast is a live-action re-telling of the studio’s animated classic which refashions the classic characters from the tale as old as time for a contemporary audience, staying true to the original music while updating the score with several new songs. The film stars: Emma Watson as Belle; Dan Stevens as the Beast; Luke Evans as Gaston; Kevin Kline as Maurice; Josh Gad as Lefou; Ewan McGregor as Lumiere; Stanley Tucci as Maestro Cadenza; Ian McKellen as Cogsworth and Emma Thompson as the teapot and directed by Oscar® winner Bill Condon based on the 1991 animated film, Beauty and the Beast. Check out the trailer.

