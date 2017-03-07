All Pink Starburst Packs Are Coming Soon!

If pink (strawberry) is your favorite Starburst, you are in luck.

The “All Pink Packs” will be available for a limited time starting April at most retailers.

“On social media we’re seeing people talk about pink Starburst more than any other flavor; there’s even a meme about being treated ‘like a Pink Starburst,'” said Matt Montei, Senior Director of Confections at Wrigley, told Mashable. “The Pink conversation and fanfare has continued to grow so we decided to act.”

A few lucky people have already gotten their hands on them and shared it on social media.

I got a very sweet #gift from @Starburst in the form of an ALL PINK PACK 😍😍😍 Thank you! pic.twitter.com/fDMWcgorE5 — CatherineGiudiciLowe (@clmgiudici) February 6, 2017

