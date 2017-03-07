WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

All Pink Starburst Packs Are Coming Soon!

March 7, 2017 12:47 PM
Filed Under: Starburst

If pink (strawberry) is your favorite Starburst, you are in luck.

The “All Pink Packs” will be available for a limited time starting April at most retailers.

“On social media we’re seeing people talk about pink Starburst more than any other flavor; there’s even a meme about being treated ‘like a Pink Starburst,'” said Matt Montei, Senior Director of Confections at Wrigley, told Mashable. “The Pink conversation and fanfare has continued to grow so we decided to act.”

A few lucky people have already gotten their hands on them and shared it on social media.

 

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

