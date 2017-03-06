Win Depeche Mode Tickets From Alice

WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

March 6, 2017 12:00 AM
Filed Under: Depeche Mode

Depeche Mode Global Spirt Tour is coming to the Bay Area for two nights: October 8 at SAP Center and October 9 at Oracle Arena.

… AND ALICE HAS YOUR TICKETS!

HOW TO WIN:

Listen to Alice all week (3/6 – 3/10) for the cue to call. When you hear it, start dialing 1-800-400-FM97. Caller 9 into the Alice studio instantly wins a pair of tickets to see DEPECHE MODE at one of their Bay Area concerts courtesy of Live Nation.

Depeche Mode Global Spirt Tour tickets go on sale Friday, March 10th at 10AM at http://bit.ly/DepecheModeBayArea.

