There May Be More ‘Gilmore Girls’ Coming To Netflix

The story is not over for the ‘Gilmore Girls.’

According to Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos, the streaming service is in talks with Gilmore Girls creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino about continuing the series.

“We hope. We obviously loved the success of the show, fans loved how well it was done, it delivered what they hoped,” Sarandos told the UK press.

The four-episode Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life debuted on Netflix in November and ranked among the highest viewed content from the service.

