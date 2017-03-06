WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

There May Be More ‘Gilmore Girls’ Coming To Netflix

March 6, 2017 12:44 PM
Filed Under: Gilmore Girls

The story is not over for the ‘Gilmore Girls.’

According to Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos, the streaming service is in talks with Gilmore Girls creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino about continuing the series.

“We hope. We obviously loved the success of the show, fans loved how well it was done, it delivered what they hoped,” Sarandos told the UK press.

The four-episode Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life debuted on Netflix in November and ranked among the highest viewed content from the service.

 

feet There May Be More Gilmore Girls Coming To NetflixBradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Alice@97.3

S&V Podcasts!
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
The Looking Glass

Listen Live