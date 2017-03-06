WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 3.06.2017

March 6, 2017 10:09 AM
Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Adele’s married, LAPD investigating ‘That ’70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson over sexual-assault claims, and the twenty five thousand dollar taco!

7-8am –Shows that got a rating boost from current day politics, slang words that made the news, death by porn, and making love to your fence!

8-9am –A couple new songs you can’t hear, the new ‘Deadpool 2’ trailer, a few fast facts, the best things from each state, and a murder confession!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, and find out who wins the Battle Royale!!!

