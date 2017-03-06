Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Her Postpartum Depression

(RADIO ALICE) – Model Chrissy Teigen revealed to Glamour Magazine the struggles she faced when she battled postpartum depression after the birth of her daughter. In April 2016, Teigen and husband John Legend welcomed their baby girl, Luna.

The co-host of Lip Sync Battle said she discovered she was suffering postpartum depression in December and has been difficult to work on the show as a result.

Teigen is taking the steps to recovery by going to therapy and taking an antidepressants.

She is now revealing her struggle to so that others don’t feel alone and that it “can happen to anybody.”

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.