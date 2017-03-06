Alice + KIND Snacks Ski Trip To Tahoe

Alice’s 21 Birthday celebration continues! UP NEXT, ALICE and KIND Snacks take you on a road trip to Squaw Valley Ski Resort on the Bay Area Ski Bus for a day on the slopes! Including light breakfast & lunch for you and a guest, afternoon Après’ Ski drink … AND of course lift tickets! Give KIND® a Try.

HOW TO WIN:

Listen (3/6 – 3/10) on the 05’s at 9 am, noon, 3 pm and 5 pm for the cue to call and win. Then, start dialing 1-800-400-FM97. Caller 97 wins it all courtesy of KIND Snacks.

IT’S SO KIND OF COOL.

FIRST. You don’t have to drive up to Tahoe. You get to kick back and enjoy the ride. SECOND. Every winner gets to bring one guest. Your prize gets you two (2) Adult passes for a Day Trip on the Bay Area Ski Bus on Saturday, March 18, 2017 at Squaw Valley Ski Resort for a day of skiing or boarding including the bus trip, light breakfast and snacks, afternoon Après Ski drinks and light lunch, and your lift ticket on the slopes!

HERE IS THE MARCH 18 SCHEDULE:

Board bus: 4 – 5:30 am depending on your location

Sleep – until 7:30 am

Enjoy continental breakfast with a ski movie

Arrive at slopes – 8:15 – 9:00 am (good weather)

Ski or Ride until 3:30 or 4:00 pm

Back to bus: 3:30 – 4:15 pm for snacks, drinks & more

Depart at 4:30 pm

Movie or sleep on the way home

Home sweet home – 7:00 – 9:30 pm (approx.)

Please note. You and your guest must be 18 or older and able to take the Ski Trip to Tahoe on March 18, 2017. The package does not include gear rental. IF you have your own gear, there is room to store it on the ski bus.

ABOUT BAY AREA SKI BUS

The Bay Area Ski Bus is currently in its 19th year of operations. The Bay Area Ski Bus offers pre-scheduled bus trips for the public to Ski Resorts in Lake Tahoe during the Winter Ski Season. The Ski Bus is a classy outfit that runs on time and pays attention to the details. Read some of the great reviews.

This is NOT a loud “party bus” with obnoxious behavior. Lots of fun, but with style and class. TIMING: You will board the bus between 4:00 am and 5:30 am (depending on your pick up location). Return times are approx. 7:30 pm in Walnut Creek through 9:30 pm. Please plan to follow the instructions of the Ski Bus staff, enjoy a day on the slopes, and then return home! Your professional Ski Bus staff will guide you through the day and make sure that you have everything you need to enjoy the mountain!

A FEW IMPORTANT NOTES:

Please return to the bus on time and follow instructions from Staff

All attendees must be 18 or older

All Attendees must register through the Bay Area Ski Bus website

Disclaimer – Can be found here.

Sorry, no Animals on the bus.

Pick up locations are throughout the Bay Area and can be found here.

More info at bayareaskibus.com.