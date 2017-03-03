WATCH: Metallica Posts What Grammys With Gaga SHOULD Have Sounded Like

Love them (even more) for this – Metallica posted a blog that has a clip of their Grammys dress rehearsal …withOUT the mic fail … so that we can all see what we missed!

The message on their site was this:

“Perhaps you’ve heard by now that we experienced a slight bit of a technical difficulty when we hit the stage at the Grammy Awards with Lady Gaga a little over a week ago … hmm, would that qualify as an understatement?!? For those of you who missed it, we’ve posted the live broadcast version here.”

“We’ve had so many of you ask and wonder “what if,” so we thought it might be fun to also share with you what happened just a few hours earlier that day at the dress rehearsal with all cylinders firing just right. Collaborating, hanging and performing with Gaga was easily one of the most exciting, inspiring and enjoyable experiences of our career – she BRINGS IT every single time!! All we have to say is that we absolutely cannot wait until next time!”

And the version we’ve all been wanting is HERE ❤