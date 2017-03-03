Walt Disney Pictures Reveal Emily Blunt As ‘Mary Poppins’

(RADIO ALICE) – Walt Disney Pictures has revealed the first image of Emily Blunt as the iconic Mary Poppins, made famous by Julie Andrews.

Directed by Rob Marshall (Into the Woods, Chicago), Mary Poppins Returns is currently filming in London and co-starring with Blunt includes Lin-Manuel Miranda, Meryl Streep, Ben Whishaw, Julie Walters and Emily Mortimer. From the original 1964 film, Dick Van Dyke returns as Mr. Dawes, but not as the senior, but as Mr. Dawes Jr., the son. Dawes was the old man Van Dyke played who at the end of the original movie got the joke about a “wooden leg named Smith,” and magically rose into their air.

The new film is set back in London with an older Jane and Michael Banks. They are paid a visit from their former nanny, Mary Poppins (Blunt), when Michael undergoes some hardships. It is up to Mary Poppins to bring the family back together with the help of magic and her lamp-lighter friend, Jack (Miranda).

Full Image:



The theatrical release date for Mary Poppins Returns is set for December 28th, 2018.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.