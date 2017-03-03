WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 3.03.2017

March 3, 2017 9:59 AM
Sarah And Vinnie's Full Show Podcast: 3.03.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Hunter Biden’s relationship, is Chris Brown dying from drugs, selling your Hamilton seats, and how you take care of your hangover!

7-8am –Battle of the Network Stars is back, The Real House of …, the risk of cellphone use, and sleeping with the house!

8-9am –The angry vegan, and finding the lost voicemail!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, and find out who wins the Battle Royale!!!

