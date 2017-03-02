Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 3.02.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Joe Biden’s married son Hunter dating brother Beau’s widow, and San Francisco sues Hertz saying it’s ‘gouging’ car renters for bridge tolls!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

7-8am –The ‘Big Bang Theory’ stars took a pay cut for equal salaries among the cast, Oscars will no longer work with PwC accountants involved in best picture flub, the Yahoo breach, and how many “good” friends the average person has!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

8-9am –Scott Capurro joins the show, Hunter Biden, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Anniston talking again, stocks are up, Snapchat goes public, why a lady shoots her man while he was sleeping, and a lady check another box on her bucket list!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, we peak for the week with a movie review: ‘Logan’, and find out who wins the Battle Royale!!!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!