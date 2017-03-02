WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

Dave Chappelle Netflix Specials Get A March Release Date

March 2, 2017 2:22 PM
Filed Under: Dave Chappelle, Netflix

It has been over 10 years since the end of Chappelle’s Show and finally, we will be getting new comedy for Dave Chappelle.

Netflix announced today that two new specials will drop on March 21.

“Two specials. One event. Dave Chappelle returns March 21, only on Netflix.”

These are the first stand-up specials from Chappel since 2004’s What It’s Worth.

Watch the teaser below.

 

