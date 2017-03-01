WATCH: Sarah & Vinnie Webcast & Daily Replays

WATCH: Teaser Trailer For David Fincher’s Netflix Series ‘Mindhunter’

March 1, 2017 3:25 PM
Netflix has released the first look at their upcoming series on serial killers Mindhunter.

The series is based on the book “Mind Hunter: Inside the FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit” by Mark Olshaker and John Douglas and is produced and directed (in part) by David Fincher (Gone Girl, The Social Network, Zodiac, Se7en).

The series stars Jonathan Groff (Looking), Holt McCallanay (Sully), and Anna Torv (Fringe).

Mindhunter premieres on Netflix in October.

 

