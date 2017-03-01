Upcoming Cast of ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Revealed

(RADIOALICE) – What do Mr. T, Nancy Kerrigan and Simone Biles have in common? They are among the celebrities competing in the upcoming 24th season of ‘Dancing With The Stars.’

Rounding out the list of competitors include model/bull rider Bonner Bolton, SNL alumn Chris Kattan, retired World Series Champ David Ross, reality TV star/singer Erika Jayne, Glee star Heather Morris, current star of The Bachelor Nick Viall, Normani Kordei of Fifth Harmony, NFL football player Rashad Jennings and entertainer Charo.

Pro-Dancers Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy are back after welcoming their first born son in early January.

Season 24 of ‘Dancing With The Stars’ is set to start Monday, March 20th on ABC.

