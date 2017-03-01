Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 3.01.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Gary From Chicago (who got his fifteen minutes of fame at the Oscars) is a convicted felon who just got out from a twenty year sentence, Hermione Granger doesn’t take pictures with fans, and fetishes!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

7-8am –Floyd Mayweather got robbed, how you eat your toast, guessing somebody’s name, and the hardest working city in America!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

8-9am –U2’s “The Fly” is a total rip-off from a British songwriter (according to the songwriter who’s finally getting around to suing them for the 1991 hit), a video goes viral of UBER CEO arguing with one of his own drivers, and bone bruise and an MCL sprain to keep Kevin Durant out indefinitely!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, and find out who wins the Battle Royale!!!

Click Here to download. (Right click on PC, Control key and click on Mac.)

Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!