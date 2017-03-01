Accountants Let Go From Oscar Duties

LOS ANGELES (RADIOALICE) — The two Pricewaterhouse Coopers (PwC) accountants responsible for the ‘Best-Picture’ flub have been let go of any future Oscar duties. PwC is the accounting firm that is in charge of ensuring the secrecy of the winning ballots at the Academy Awards.

During the last presentation of the night, actors Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway announced the film La La Land as Best Picture. But it was quickly discovered the wrong card was given to the presenters. The correct envelope read Moonlight as the winner.

The President of Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Cheryl Boone Isaacs said the relationship between the Academy and PwC is under review.

It was the responsibility of PwC representatives Brian Cullinan and Martha Ruiz (pictured above) to safeguard and correctly deliver the winning envelopes to the presenters. Cullinan was distracted backstage just before handing over the wrong envelope to Beatty and Dunaway. He was tweeting a photo of Emma Stone and her Academy Award. A tweet that has since been erased.

After Beatty pressed the president of the Academy, Boone Issacs issued an apology to the cast & crew of both La La Land and Moonlight and said she decided to wait until her team got the facts straight of what exactly happened that led to the error. She praised Beatty, Dunaway and Kimmel for their graciousness and for taking charge the way they did.

Boone Issacs also apologized to Australian movie producer, a very much alive Jan Chapman, whose image was displayed during the ‘In Memoriam’ segment of the show. Her likeness was mistakenly used for Chapman’s friend and collegue, the late Janet Patterson. In the statement, the Academy President extended “our deepest apologies”.

