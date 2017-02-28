There Are No Red Pixels In This Picture Of Strawberries!?!

Do you remember The Dress that confounded the internet in 2105? Now see theses ‘red’ strawberries.

An image on Twitter is making the rounds that depicts strawberries that appear reddish but there are no red pixels in the photo. For the layman, a pixel is the basic unit of color in an image. Think of them a small square of color that combine like a mosaic.

2色法によるイチゴの錯視。この画像はすべてシアン色（青緑色）の画素でできているが、イチゴは赤く見える。 Strawberries appear to be reddish, though the pixels are not. pic.twitter.com/Ginyhf61F7 — Akiyoshi Kitaoka (@AkiyoshiKitaoka) February 28, 2017

The photo was made by Akiyoshi Kitaoka who, according to his Twitter profile, is “an experimental psychologist who studies visual illusions as well as makes illusion artworks.”

The reason why we all see red despite the absence is a phenomenon called color constancy.

Bevil Conway from the National Eye Institute explained it to Motherboard:

“If you imagine walking around outside under a blue sky, that blueness is, in some sense, color-contaminating everything you see. If you take a red apple outside under a blue sky, there are more blue wavelengths entering your eye. If you take the apple inside under a fluorescent or incandescent light without that same bias, the pigments in the apple are exactly the same but because the spectral content of the light source is different, the spectrum entering your eye that’s reflected off the object is different.”

Despite the science, there will still be people that think there MUST be red in the photo.

