Kim Kardashian Posts Adorable Selfies with Son Saint West

Kim Kardashian West is giving fans a closer look at family life with three new photos of her son, Saint West, posted to Instagram. On Monday (Feb. 27), the mom shared several selfies with her 14-month-old son of the two at home and the toddler sitting in a high chair.
“Me and my Sainty boo a few months ago…” she captioned one of the adorable photos on Instagram.
In another photo posted to Twitter, she remarked on his “angry face.”
Look at his cheeks and angry face lol https://t.co/Rf0MlYAu1C—
Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 28, 2017
Kardashian West gave birth to Saint in December 2015. Following a robbery in the fall where she was held at gunpoint, the reality star took a break from social media until earlier this year where she shared several photos of her family including pictures of husband Kanye West alongside Saint and her older daughter, North West.
