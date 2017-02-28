‘Gossip Girl’ Star Penn Badgley Ties The Knot

(RADIOALICE) – Sorry to all ‘Gossip Girl‘ fans, Dan, The Lonely Boy is no longer alone. Penn Badgley has tied the knot to long-time girlfriend, Domino Kirke. She is the sister of “Girls” star, Jemima Kirke.
The couple said their “I do’s” at a courthouse in Brooklyn, New York Monday afternoon. Domino shared a photo on Instagram of their happy moment, with a caption that read simply “Married.”
Sister Jemima tweeted a more “colorful” message of how their life will become.
Another sister, Lola also shared a family photo of the day on Instagram:
When someone gets married in a courthouse, it's really an open invitation to everyone but the beautiful bride to explore all that fashion has to offer. Here, I try a look simply called "Pants," as Cassius goes for "That Dude from #incubus" and Jemima experiments with "Off to Therapy!" Congratulations @dominokirke. We love you.
More friends shared their photos, as well:
Badgley has been linked in the past with ‘Gossip Girl’ co-star Blake Lively and just before Domino, he dated Zoë Kravitz, Lenny’s daughter.