First, it won the Oscar and now it gets the Puddles Pity Party treatment.

Nothing like a sad silky-voiced clown to highlight the beauty of the 2017 Best Original Song Oscar winner by Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek, and Justin Paul.

