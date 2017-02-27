The Weeknd Unveils ‘Spring Icons’ Fashion Line

By Amanda Wicks

The Weeknd has teamed up with H&M to release a spring line that will bring together some of the fashion pieces he considers most iconic.

Related: Future’s New Album Features The Weeknd, Rihanna

“Spring Icons Selected by the Weekend” will feature “utility and streetwear silhouettes with tailored lines,” according to the company. The Weeknd explained how he cultivated the line. “When I chose the pieces for Spring Icons Selected by The Weeknd, I was thinking about the way men dress today,” he said in a statement. “It’s about finding the right balance between sharp and casual, with all the details that count.”

In the video accompanying the line’s release, The Weeknd discussed how Los Angeles has influenced him. “I wanna express myself through what surrounds me,” he said in a voiceover. “The world feeds me and fuels me and God, this city’s one hell of a full tank: The sun, the sunsets, the pool, the night, these people, oceans, basements, gold, palms and wires.”

Although the line will revolve around icons, The Weeknd doesn’t feed into that kind of worship. “I don’t believe in icons,” he said in the video’s opening seconds. “Or, at least, I don’t look for them. I know that they’re out there, but they don’t define me. There are things that I love, people that I like and the concept of an icon can be a cliche and I don’t like cliches.”

Check out the ad below.